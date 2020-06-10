The Life List: Four key tracks from Stefanie Sun's 2000 debut album

SINGAPORE - 2020 marks Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's 20th anniversary in show business. The 41-year-old shot to fame with her outstanding debut album, Yan Zi, in 2000, which won her the Best New Artist accolade at the 12th Golden Melody Awards. Here are four key tracks from the work that launched her career.

1. CLOUDY DAY

Probably the most famous of Sun's early works, this song was composed by Singaporean songwriter Peter Lee Shih Shiong, one of her earliest collaborators.

Its nostalgic, easily relatable themes of childhood, growing up and facing the harsh vagaries of adulthood have endeared it to fans, who sway and chant the Hokkien refrain "Tee Or Or, Bey Lor Hor" ("The sky is dark, it is going to rain soon") at Sun's gigs. The phrase refers to what the grandmother of the song's narrator used to sing to her

The song's use of rain clouds to symbolise dark times in one's life was also particularly poetic.

One of Sun's most famous performances of the song was during the Sing50 concert in 2015 at the National Stadium, in front of a 41,000-strong audience and against a projection of - you guessed it - rain.

She also performed it on Tuesday (June 9) during a surprise online concert to mark the album's 20th anniversary.

2. LOVE DOCUMENT

Sun was on the cusp of turning 22 when the album was released and this classic song's story of learning to love must have resonated deeply with her young fans.

She sings innocently: "Because of love, we are learning / learning the language to communicate / learning to understand / learning not to cry."

It showcases Sun's sweet, ingenue persona, which over the years has evolved into the confident, charismatic performer she is today.



Stefanie Sun was on the cusp of turning 22 when the album was released. PHOTO: WARNER MUSIC



3. TURBO

Proving she can also let loose and get down, Sun picked up the pace in this sunny, carefree number about an exhilarating rush of excitement.

The rapid strum of a guitar in the prelude and merry whistle at the end add to its joyful exuberance.

This spunky attitude is also present in some of her later fast numbers such as Perfect and Green Light.

Related Story Stefanie Sun discloses on social media what she does at home

4. FINE

Sun composed the melody herself, and the slow, moving ballad showcases her unique, emotional voice, which swells in the chorus.

The singer, who has played the piano since she was five, has gone on to compose other songs such as Abandon and Eternal Love.