The Life List: 6 things I learnt from watching One World: Together At Home

SINGAPORE - The global music event One World: Together At Home raised funds and warmed hearts - and also revealed some interesting facts about the music stars who performed.

1. The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts does not seem to have a drum set in his home

Charlie Watts might have spent the last five decades playing drums in one of the biggest rock bands in history, but he did not have a drum kit on hand for this historic broadcast.

He grinned his way through the band's performance of You Can't Always Get What You Want, playing an imaginary drum set, as his fellow Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood played actual guitars.

But drums or not, they still sound just as good, all these years later.

2. Even in quarantine, Beyonce looks amazing

While most stars shared video messages from rooms in their homes, Beyonce shot hers with a watercolour sunset sky, straight out of a painting, in the background.

Supermodel Tyra Banks always advises her model charges on reality television show America's Next Top Model to "find the light". But Beyonce is such a force of nature that the light finds and illuminates her.

3. Billie Joe Armstrong is a regular joe

He may be an incredibly rich rock star, but the Green Day frontman seems to be the fuss-free type.

He played the particularly prescient Wake Me Up When September Ends on a futon in his basement, the kind that many people on Twitter likened to ones they had in college.

Wake us up when the coronavirus pandemic ends, Billie Joe.

4. John Legend and Sam Smith want us to know they are award winners

John Legend and Sam Smith performed a stirring rendition of Stand By Me.

But Legend's stacked shelves of awards, in clear view of the camera, and Smith's in the background, proved to be distracting.

For the record, Legend has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, while Smith has won four Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe award.

5. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still going strong

In fact, the Senorita lovebirds are in quarantine together.

The duo performed a simple but exquisite version of Louis Armstrong's What A Wonderful World on piano, prompting Lady Gaga to share an Instagram story in which she gushed: "I love you two so much, you're beautiful".

6. Keith Urban is a self-sufficient, three-man band

For his performance of Steve Winwood's Higher Love, country star Urban used a bit of video editing trickery to make it look like there were three Keiths rocking out together.

The Keiths even practised safe social distancing, keeping well apart from one another.

At the end of the song, there was a special appearance by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, who embraced one of the Keiths as frontman Keith thanked healthcare and front-line workers.