The Great Moscow Circus returns after more than 10 years

SINGAPORE - Two years ago, Australian circus acrobat Sascha Williams fell off the platform while performing his last trick and popped both his elbows out.

"But he went back up and did it again and finished the show," his partner Stephanie Nock, who is Swiss, recalls.

And though he was advised to have an operation and undergo rehabilitation, he removed the casts after just two weeks.

"Work's the best medicine," Williams says.

His feat is among the more than 15 acts on show at The Great Moscow Circus, which runs until Nov 23 next to Marina Bay Sands.

In the act, he balances atop stacked rings, boards and cubes and performs tricks, while Nock throws equipment such as a skipping rope and even a guitar up to him.

They were part of reality television show Britain's Got Talent earlier this year, in which they made it to the semi-finals.

Williams is not the only one in the circus, last here in 2004, to display such commitment to his craft.

Russian aerialist Katya Rubtsova, who comes from three generations of circus performers, returned to work four months after giving birth about 1½ years ago.

In the show, she dangles, twists and turns with gymnastic precision - 14m above the ring - with fellow Russian and performing partner Anton Markov.

"In the beginning, it was hard because all the muscles were gone. It was hard work to come back," she says.



The Douglas Gerling Daredevils, ride five motorbikes at high speeds together inside a steel globe, requiring a high degree of precision and synchronisation. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



One of the circus' death-defying acts is by The Douglas Gerling Daredevils, who are from Colombia.

At the climax of the act, five motorcycles enter a steel globe and circle around and narrowly avoid one another, all the while in perfect sync.

For them to pull off such dangerous stunts, there must be a great deal of trust among the team members which, perhaps, comes from them "spending 24 hours together, so we're like a family", says Colombia-born Douglas Gerling, who grew up in Germany and leads the eight-member troupe, five of whom are riders.

In fact, some of them are family. Two riders are twin brothers. The only female rider, Milena Garcia Zamora, is married to one brother, whom she met at one of his shows 18 years ago.

"They fell in love and she joined the show," says Gerling, who translated for the team for this interview.

To be able to work in the male-dominated area of stunt riders, Zamora says she feels "spectacular... representing women and showing that they can do it too".

The show's producer, Australian Andrew Guild, has worked with the Russian circus to curate acts to travel the globe since 1968.

Mr Guild says skill is required to put together a circus and he is confident that the variety of performers - who include acrobats, contortionists, quick-change artists and clowns - will appeal to the Singapore crowd.

"It's not one-dimensional. There has to be good humour, good skill, a little bit of danger, good-looking people - all part of the recipe for a good circus programme," he says.