Thai dramas like The Sand Princess available on meWatch for free

SINGAPORE - Starting from Feb 27, viewers will be able to watch popular Thai drama series on digital video service meWatch for free.

The titles include romantic comedies The Sand Princess (2019), Confusedly In Love (2017), Flower Ring (2017), as well as You Are My Destiny (2017), a remake of the Taiwanese hit Fated To Love You (2008). In March, viewers can also catch historical romance comedy Thong Ek - The Herbal Master (2019).

All shows will be streamed in their original Thai audio, with English and Mandarin subtitling options.

This is the result of an agreement between Mediacorp and dimsum entertainment, a video-on-demand service provider.

Mr Anil Nihalani, Mediacorp's head of digital products and technology, said in a press release: "Drama lovers will know that Thai productions are renowned for their absorbing plots and creative storytelling techniques. We are delighted to work with dimsum entertainment to showcase choice Thai dramas to our viewers, while broadening the ever-increasing range of content genres available on meWatch."

Mr Lam Swee Kim, dimsum entertainment's chief marketing officer, added: "With our collaboration, viewers will get to enjoy the best of both worlds: dimsum entertainment's superior library of Thai dramas, together with the unrivalled convenience of on-demand and multi-screen viewing on meWatch."