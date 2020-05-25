Terrace House star hounded by online attacks

TOKYO • The sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member in the popular Netflix reality show Terrace House, shocked fans and raised concerns over cyberbullying.

Kimura was one of six residents in the most recent season of Terrace House (2012 to present), an internationally popular reality show. The show suspended filming last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," World Wonder Ring Stardom, a women's wrestling league in Japan, said in a statement.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," it added in English.

Kimura was a fan favourite on the show, with her signature pink hair and shy personality contrasting with her persona in the wrestling ring.

Fans flocked to Twitter after news reports of her death, applauding Kimura's work on the Netflix show.

One user wrote: "I'm sorry Hana that this world was cruel to you and that you could not find your peace."

Kimura had allegedly been receiving hate messages after losing her temper on the set of Terrace House when a member of the cast, comedian Kai Kobayashi, ruined her expensive wrestling outfit while doing his laundry. He said he was not aware that it was among his clothes.

Her last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."

Japanese media said she posted the image shortly before her death was confirmed by a hospital.

Celebrities weighed in on the topic of online harassment after social media posts from Kimura, which have since been deleted, mentioned how she was affected by the torrent of negative opinions from strangers online.

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222

Japan's former prime minister, Mr Yukio Hatoyama, also posted about Kimura's death on Twitter, saying Japan should consider penalties for individuals for severe online harassment.

In South Korea, cyberbullying made headlines last year when female K-pop stars Sulli and Goo Hara committed suicide after also facing online attacks.