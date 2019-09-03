Teaser images of SuperM member Baekhyun released in run-up to October debut of boy band

The members of new boy band SuperM may come from famous Korean groups but their October debut is not without some major competition from rivals for fans' attention.

With talk that hit boy band Super Junior are set to mount a comeback on Oct 14 with a new album, SuperM's agency has ramped up promotion initiatives in the race for honours.

On Monday (Sept 2), it released teaser images of SuperM singer Baekhyun, from EXO, plus a trailer featuring him.

The other SuperM members are Shinee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and NCT members Taeyong, Mark, Ten and Lucas.

SuperM's mini-album is set to be rolled out on Oct 4, with talk that their agency SM Entertainment has earmarked the United States for the group's debut.

The commercial stakes are high, and Baekhyun has felt the pressure.

On Aug 31, he posted on Instagram Live a photograph of the seven SuperM members having a meal together.

Revealing their preparations for the launch, he said: "Even amid a busy schedule, I've been practising, and I only slept about 30 minutes today. I'm very tired but we came here to eat after practice today."

In late August, the members were spotted in Dubai, with talk that they were shooting a music video there.

SM hopes that SuperM can conquer the world, following in the footsteps of Korean juggernaut BTS.