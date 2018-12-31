Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn lending a hand to promote her film?

NEW YORK - Was it a move to drum up publicity for the debut of Taylor Swift's concert film on Netflix?

This speculation surfaced after the superstar singer was spotted walking the streets of New York with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Sunday (Dec 30), hours before the broadcast of the Reputation Stadium Tour documentary on Dec 31.

The famously private couple had previously kept their faces covered or not looked directly at the cameras whenever they were snapped by paparazzi, noted Elle magazine.

Not this time though, with the pair, who reportedly started dating in 2016, holding hands and happily smiling.

Perhaps, it was the cheerful year-end holiday mood, with the duo also having a lunch date with actor Alwyn's brothers Thomas and Patrick.

Last month, Alwyn, 27, got a career backing from Swift, 29, when she turned up at an after-party following the premiere of his film - Mary, Queen Of Scots - in London, though they did not walk the red carpet together.

Their latest outing in New York comes after Us Weekly reported that Alwyn intended to propose to the singer "soon".

The Reputation film, which she described as a gift to her fans, was shot in Arlington, Texas in October. It also features Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, who both opened for Swift on the lucrative, 53-show tour.