Taylor Swift slams former record label

LOS ANGELES • Singer Taylor Swift has slammed her former record label, Big Machine Records, for releasing an unauthorised live album, calling it "shameless greed" and "tasteless".

In an Instagram story post on Thursday, Swift wrote: "I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight."

The album, Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008, was recorded when Swift was promoting her second album, Fearless, in 2008.

In her Instagram story, she continues: "I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me."

This is not the first time that Swift has spoken out against her former record label, which was acquired by Scott "Scooter" Braun's holding company Ithaca Ventures last year.

In a Tumblr post in July last year, Swift said Braun had acquired Big Machine and, by extension, her entire catalogue of music.

This comprises her first album, Taylor Swift (2006), Reputation (2017) and everything else in between.

She ends the post by writing: "They need money. In my opinion, it is just another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."