Taylor Swift drops one more clue before announcing release of single Me!

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - After teasing her fans with clues over the months, superstar Taylor Swift has finally announced the release of her new single Me!.

Swift, 29, said the song and its video will be rolled out at midnight on Friday (April 26) and will feature Brendon Urie, lead singer of Panic! At The Disco.

"Me! is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," she said during an interview with ABC host Robin Roberts.

"With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves," she added.

Swift had been hinting on social media about a coming announcement and posting photos of flowers, kittens and jewels, all in a pastel palette.

On Thursday (April 25), she surprised hundreds of fans by joining them at an unveiling of a butterfly wing mural.

Me! was written in the centre of the mural as a hint to her evening announcement.

Her last album was 2017's revenge-oriented Reputation, which included songs such as Look What You Made Me Do that took aim at people who attacked her personally and professionally.