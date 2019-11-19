Taylor Swift cleared to perform old hits at American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Taylor Swift will be able to perform her past hits at an upcoming awards show after her old label, Big Machine Label Group, reached a deal with Dick Clark Productions, the producer of the American Music Awards.

Swift plans to perform later this month at the American Music Awards, where she will be crowned artist of the decade.

Swift, 29, has won more than a dozen AMAs in her career, including artist of the year in 2018. She had claimed Big Machine wouldn't allow her to perform any of the songs she recorded for that label.

Swift produced her first six albums for Big Machine, including most of her biggest hits.

It is unusual for a record label to block an artist from performing old hits.

Performances bring renewed attention to songs, thus adding to their value. But Swift has been threatening to rerecord her old songs and scuttle sales of those owned by Big Machine as part of a months-long feud between the pop star and her old label.

Swift began her campaign when Big Machine announced it had been sold to Scooter Braun, the manager of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Swift, who moved to Vivendi Group SA's Republic Records last year, claims she was rebuffed when she tried to buy her recordings back. Big Machine has rejected her version of events.