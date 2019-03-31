Taufik Batisah and sci-fi show SR115 win at Malay TV awards show Pesta Perdana

SINGAPORE - For the second time running, fans voted actor Hisyam Hamid as the Most Popular Male Personality while actress/singer Hannah Delisha won Most Popular Female Personality at Pesta Perdana 2019, Mediacorp Suria's biennial awards show for local Malay television. And science fiction show SR115 took home five awards, including for Best Drama Series.

Held on March 30, the 15th edition of the ceremony celebrated shows from 2017 to 2018.

Singapore Idol champ Taufik Batisah won Best Actor In A Leading Role (Drama Special/Anthology), his first Pesta Perdana acting award. He was one of three actors who played barbers in Gunting (Scissors), a telemovie which was also made into a drama series.

The other two also won. Veteran actor J.A. Halim picked up Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Drama Special/Anthology) for the telemovie while Fir Rahman, who in 2017 made headlines as the first Singapore actor to be nominated for an Asian Film Award for 2016 drama Apprentice, won Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Drama Series) for the series.

In addition to Taufik, performers who won their first Pesta Perdana acting award included Fir and Suhaillah Salam, who won Best Actress In A Leading Role (Drama Special/Anthology) for Kerana Kasih (Because Of Love).

Gunting was made by production company Papahan Films, the biggest winner with nine awards at the show held at Mediacorp's MES Theatre. Papahan's creative director M. Raihan Halim won Best Directing (Drama) and Best Writing (Drama) for SR115 .

The series, centring around a missing airplane that mysteriously reappears 26 years later, also won Best Videography (Drama) for Mohammad Shahril Dzuikeply and Best Editing (Drama) for Zaini Nasser.

The first season of drama series 6x7, about a former engineer who ends up working in a funeral services company, was named Most Popular Programme.

Social drama Bantal Buruk Saloma (Saloma's Worn-out Pillow) won Best Actor In A Leading Role (Drama Series) for Izzat Yusoff, his fourth Pesta Perdana win, Most Promising Actor/Actress for Batrisya Soffian and the second consecutive Best Young Star for Freda Mel.

Actress Ariati Tyeb Papar won Best Actress In A Leading Role (Drama Series) for Tekan Minyak (Accelerate), her third Pesta Perdana win.

Two visibly pregnant hosts picked up awards. Best Host (Variety) went to Nurul Aini for her talk show Gara-Gara Nurul & Shahril (Because Of Nurul & Shahril) while Best Host (Information-Education) went to Huda Ali for the fourth season of Cantik Detektif (Beauty Detective), a travel/beauty series which also won Best Writing (Information-Education).

A special award, Anugerah Perdana Emas (Lifetime Achievement Award), was presented to veteran stage and television scriptwriter Hamed Ismail. He is known for writing television dramas such as the Bunga Tanjong 2016 telemovie, which was adapted into a novel that received a Merit award at the Singapore Literature Prize 2018.