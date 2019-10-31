Taiwanese TV host Mickey Huang will not invite ex-girlfriend Dee Hsu to his wedding

Would you invite your former girlfriend to your wedding dinner?

The answer is no for Taiwanese television host Mickey Huang, who is marrying actress Summer Meng in April next year.

This is even though Huang's former girlfriend, fellow TV host Dee Hsu, had said in February this year that she would attend his wedding if she is invited. Hsu is formerly part of the now-defunct girl duo, ASOS, with her elder sister Barbie Hsu from 1994 to 2003.

Huang, 47, and Dee Hsu, 41, dated for about four years before an acrimonious break-up in 2000, when he reportedly dumped her for fellow TV host Bowie Tsang, daughter of Hong Kong veteran actor Eric Tsang.

Huang and Bowie Tsang broke up in 2004, and Hsu went on to marry businessman Mike Hsu in 2005, with whom she has three daughters. Dee Hsu made up with Huang on her talk show with Kevin Tsai, Mr Con & Ms Csi, in 2015.

At a press conference on Tuesday (Oct 29), Huang said that he declined to invite Hsu to his wedding dinner as he has to take into account both the feelings of Mr Hsu and Meng. Huang has dated Meng, 28, for six years.

"We should avoid awkward situations in public, as I do not wish to see the presence of Meng's ex-boyfriend either," Huang, known for co-hosting variety shows such as Super Sunday and Happy Sunday, was quoted by the Taiwanese media as saying.

He added that he did not attend Hsu's wedding and he would not accept her red packet money either. He is reportedly inviting about 700 guests to his wedding next year.

However, Huang, who won two hosting awards at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in early October, said that he would not mind seeking Hsu's views on parenting in private.