Taiwanese star Mike He celebrates birth of second daughter

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese actor Mike He surprised his fans on Tuesday (Aug 25) when he announced on social media that he has welcomed his second child with his wife.

The 36-year-old star, who had not revealed that his wife was pregnant, posted photos of his family, his new baby and his three-year-old daughter holding her baby sister.

He wrote: "Daddy's second lover from a previous life. Welcome to the world, daddy's second princess."

As the occasion coincided with Chinese Valentine's Day, he wished his fans a happy Valentine's Day and thanked the hospital staff at Dianthus MFM Clinic for taking good care of his wife and child.

Not much is known about He's wife. He had shocked the Taiwanese entertainment industry when he announced in 2017 that he was married, with his then four-month-old elder daughter born in the United States.

His wife's identity is not known as she is not in the entertainment industry and He has kept a tight lid on news and photos of his wife.

He, who became famous in the early 2000s from Taiwanese idol dramas such as Love Contract (2004) opposite Ariel Lin and Devil Beside You (2005) opposite Rainie Yang, has focused on furthering his career in China in recent years.

