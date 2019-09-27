Taiwanese singer Eric Chou coming to Singapore for a concert in December

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer Eric Chou will be back in Singapore on Dec 14 for a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Mandopop singer-songwriter, whose hits include Let's Not Be Friends Anymore, How Have You Been? and The Chaos After You, will be bringing his Eric Chou How Have You Been 2019 Asia Tour here, following a sold-out show at the Taipei Arena in May, and another two sold-out gigs at the Kaohsiung Arena in August.

Chou's first major concert was at The Max Pavilion at Singapore Expo in 2018. He had performed at showcases at the former Mandopop club Shanghai Dolly in 2016 and at D'Marquee at Downtown East in 2017.

The 24-year-old has three albums under his belt - My Way To Love (2014), What Love Has Taught Us (2016) and The Chaos After You (2017).

Chou is a middle child. At his last concert here, his older brother Alex, another singer-songwriter, appeared as a guest star and they sang the song Romance Movie together. Their younger brother, James, also attended the show.