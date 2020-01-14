Taiwanese rock band Mayday to play at National Stadium in August

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese rock band Mayday will return for a concert at the National Stadium on August 30. They had previously performed at the same venue in 2018.

The upcoming show is part of the band's Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue tour, which draws inspiration from its first three albums - Mayday's First Album (1999), Viva Love (2000) and People Life, Ocean Wild (2001) - all of which have a blue cover.

The tour aims to bring fans back to the days when the group first burst onto the music scene in 1999, with hits such as Peter And Mary, Crazy World and I Love You, Hopeless.

Consisting of lead vocalist Ashin, guitarists Stone and Monster, bassist Masa and drummer Guan You, the quintet has released nine studio albums so far and won several Golden Melody Awards. Over the last two decades, they have become one of the biggest bands in the Mandopop world, winning both popular and critical acclaim.

Mayday first performed in Singapore at a music festival at Sentosa in 1999 and held their first ticketed full concert here in 2001.

Tickets for their upcoming concert go on sale at noon on Sunday (Jan 19). Singtel mobile customers can enjoy priority sales from 10am to 11.59pm on Friday (Jan 17). There is also a pre-sale for Live Nation members from 10am to 11.59pm on Saturday (Jan 18).

BOOK IT/MAYDAY 2020 JUST ROCK IT!!! BLUE IN SINGAPORE

When: 7.30pm, Aug 30

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

Admission: $108, $148, $178, $208, $258, $308 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

Info: All tickets will include an LED light stick which will be given out on the day of the show.