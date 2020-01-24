Taiwanese idols tie the knot

Taiwanese actor and member of boy band Fahrenheit Calvin Chen and actress Joanne Tseng announced yesterday that they have tied the knot.

The couple posted the news of their marriage on their respective official Instagram accounts at around the same time - using the same picture of the two of them smiling with a birthday cake.

Tseng, who is also known by her nickname Chiao-chiao, had a message for her 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

The 31-year-old wrote: "We're married. We've known each other a long time - Mr Chen has watched me grow from a girl to a woman and has always accompanied and accepted me. From today onwards, I'm both Miss Tseng and Mrs Chen.

"There are so many people who love us, thanks for all your care and blessings. We will work hard to live a happy life to help each other and to grow together."

The 39-year-old Chen, who is more active as an actor and television personality after Fahrenheit went on indefinite hiatus as a group in 2012, wrote in Chinese on his Instagram: "Taking the next step in life, it's not early, but everyone has their own pace, right? We're married.

"In the new year of 2020, I'll have more responsibilities.

"Thanks to our family and friends, it's been a journey with laughter and tears, thanks for all your care, concern and blessings. I hope everyone is better in the new year. Happy new year and good health to all."

According to the Taiwanese news media, the two have been rumoured to be dating for about 10 years after they got to know each other through work. Though they have been spotted going on dates, they never confirmed their relationship - calling each other only "friends".

Tseng, who debuted at the age of 14 as part of the pop duo Sweety with Esther Liu in 2003, is active as an actress.

She was one of the leads in last year's Mediacorp drama All Is Well - a Singapore-Taiwan collaboration.

Chen mainly works as a host and an actor and has also invested in several businesses.