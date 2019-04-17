Taiwanese boyband 5566 will return to Singapore after 17 years on July 6

SINGAPORE - Move over Backstreet Boys, Mandopop boyband 5566 are set to return to Singapore after 17 years.

The Taiwanese boyband - popular during the early 2000s - will hold a concert on July 6 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticket prices range from $128 to $228 and sales will begin on April 29 at 10am via Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels. Pre-sales for Live Nation members will begin a day earlier at 12 noon.

The group, active from 2002 to 2008, are known for songs such as I'm Sad (2002) and Legend (2003), which were coupled with idol dramas such as My MVP Valentine (2002) and Westside Story (2003) starring the members.

The group originally had five members. One of its members Rio Peng, known to fans as Xiaodao, left the group in 2003 after a serious injury. Although the rest of the four members reunited at the Golden Bell Awards in Taiwan in 2016 for a brief performance, 5566 is now a three-man group with Tony Sun, Zax Wang and Jason Hsu. Sam Wang is believed to have left the group on bad terms.

The remaining members performed a sold-out show at the Taipei Arena in February 2019, where Peng made a surprise appearance and sang I'm Sad with the other three.

Singapore is the group's first overseas stop.

The band said in a press release: "Singapore has always been a special place for 5566. We have made a lot of memorable and glorious moments back then and being able to return to Singapore to meet all our fans again in July, we are all very excited."

BOOK IT / SINCE 5566 LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium

WHEN: July 6, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $128 to $228 from SportsHubTix. Go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888. General sales start April 29.