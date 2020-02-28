Fear virus more than rumour: Taiwan singer Kevin Lin gears up against coronavirus

There are rumours flying around everywhere, so goes a line in Taiwanese singer Kevin Lin's 1992 hit duet Rumour with Vivian Chow.

These days, Lin is more concerned about the spread of viruses than rumours.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he has traded in his mic for a mask in a recent Facebook post that has tickled fans.

On Wednesday (Feb 26), the 55-year-old posted a selfie taken at the Chiayi high speed rail station in southwestern Taiwan, in which he sports an elaborate protective headgear on top of a facial mask. Lin cheekily captioned the post: "Am I being paranoid?"

His post has brought some comic relief to internet users, who have left comments calling him a beekeeper. Other images of people re-purposing miscellaneous objects like bottles as facial masks have also surfaced on the Internet.

Lin, who is best known for the duet Rumour, is now an associate professor at Tainan University of Technology and owner of Qing Tian Music, a music agency he founded in 1993.