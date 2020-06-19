Taiwan host Jacky Wu's daughter to marry nephew of Kuomintang politician Eric Chu

Veteran Taiwanese variety show host Jacky Wu will soon have a new member in his family - a new son-in-law.

The 57-year-old's daughter Vivian is set to marry her boyfriend Wilson Chiang, the nephew of Kuomintang politician Eric Chu, who ran for the presidency in 2016 but lost to Ms Tsai Ing-wen from the Democratic Progressive Pary.

Vivian, 27, is currently working in her father's entertainment company Easy C&C; Chiang is 29 and has a master's degree from Peking University, according to Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News. He is a founder of a web start-up as well, Taiwanese media reported.

Vivian is the second of Wu's four children and is reported to have attended an art institute in Seattle.

Wu told Taiwanese media that he was informed of his daughter's engagement on Thursday (June 18), when she told him that her boyfriend had proposed.

Wu says: "Wilson seems like a nice, studious boy. As a father, of course I don't want her to get married so soon but fate comes when it comes.

"She's always had good grades and is sweet and considerate daughter, a flawless daughter. I'm quite taken aback but my heart won't bleed if she gets married, I'll still wish them all the best."