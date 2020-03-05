Taiwan comedian Mickey Huang marries actress Summer Meng, who's nearly 20 years his junior

Taiwan host and comedian Micky Huang has registered his marriage with actress Summer Meng, six years after their relationship first became public knowledge in 2014.

Huang, 47, and Meng, 28, will be holding their wedding on April 19 this year.

On Thursday (March 5), Meng posted a photo with Huang on her Facebook, writing: "The age gap has not yet become our problem. I think the power of love is really great. Life has not changed much after getting married, just that I feel older now."

Huang had met budding actress Meng through a mutual friend in 2013. The two began dating a year later, drawing much scrutiny due to their 19-year age gap.

The lovebirds confirmed their engagement in 2018 and Huang mentioned wedding plans in 2020 following advice from fortune tellers.

Despite reports in 2018 that the Taiwanese couple were at loggerheads over wedding arrangements, they have gotten over their differences and recently held a food tasting for friends and family, where they publicly shared a loving kiss.

Instead of traditional Cantonese wedding cuisine, the couple has decided to put a Taiwanese spin on the night's menu. The wedding will be held at Le Méridien Taipei and is expected to have 700 guests.

But one person who is not on the guest list is Huang's former girlfriend, popular TV host Dee Hsu. Huang and Hsu had ended their four-year relationship in 2000 in a messy breakup, with Huang going on to date fellow TV host Bowie Tsang.

Hsu, now 41, married businessman Mike Hsu in 2005, and is now a mother of three daughters. Hsu and Huang resolved their feud only after 15 years, in a tear-filled exchange on Hsu's talk show.

Although his relationship with Hsu has become water under the bridge after 20 years, Huang has maintained that he wants to "avoid awkward situations in public" and that he would not want to see Meng's former partners at the wedding as well.

Huang had said this, in response to Hsu saying that she would attend his wedding if she was invited and give him red packet money.