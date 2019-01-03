Susan Boyle makes comeback on America's Got Talent

LONDON - Susan Boyle "woke up" even hard-to-please entertainment mogul Simon Cowell when she sang I Dreamed A Dream at an audition of Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Though that show - in which he was a judge and she finished second eventually - catapulted her to fame, she also had to endure some nightmares, from feeling the pressure of being under the spotlight to getting abuse from taunting teens.

Now, Boyle, 57, who has been out of the limelight in the last few years, is ready to make a comeback.

According to The Mirror, she will star in America's Got Talent (AGT): The Champions, which starts on Jan 7 and sees other winners of past editions vying for the title of top dog.

AGT judge Mel B has inadvertently revealed in a podcast that Boyle is already through to the semi-finals of the programme which recorded Boyle's segment in October.

Boyle, who is signed to the Syco record label founded by AGT judge Cowell, said last week: "I couldn't walk away from a second chance to prove myself. I'm really looking forward to singing - this time, with something to prove."

In a promotional clip for AGT, she also said: "(I'm) a champion for those who don't have the confidence to do things and don't have a voice; the ones people tend to ignore."

In another indication of her walking her talk, she is also set to release a new album.

She last rolled out an album, A Wonderful World, in 2016 but has largely stayed out of the limelight since, as she grappled with personal issues, such as tiffs with family members, reportedly over money, and run-ins with hooligans.

But she has stood her ground, staying put in a council house she grew up in, and which she now owns.

"I won't be driven out of my home - why would I let the bullies win?" she said defiantly.