Supermodel Gigi Hadid gives birth to baby girl

Gigi Hadid (right) posted a photo of Zayn Malik's hand holding their daughter's.
Published
55 min ago
American supermodel Gigi Hadid gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend.

The news was first broken by her boyfriend, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, on Twitter on Thursday (Sept 24).

The 27-year-old wrote: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

"Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

He accompanied the post with a photo of him holding his baby's hand.

Hadid, 25, also confirmed the news on social media later in the day, as she wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love".

She also accompanied the post with a photo of her daughter's hand holding Malik's.

Hadid confirmed in late April that she was pregnant while appearing on The Tonight Show with talkshow host Jimmy Fallon. She and Malik have been in an on-off relationship since 2015.

Malik is the third member of One Direction to become a father.

Louis Tomlinson has a four-year-old son with stylist Briana Jungwirth, while Liam Payne has a three-year-old son with singer Cheryl.

