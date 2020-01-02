Super Junior's Heechul and Twice's Momo admit to dating

SEOUL - The first K-pop relationship of the new year has emerged.

Heechul, a member of veteran boyband Super Junior, and Momo of popular girl group Twice, have confirmed they are dating.

South Korean news outlet Market News released the exclusive news in the early hours of Thursday (Jan 2).

It first reported the news in August 2019, but the agencies of Heechul, 36, and Momo, 23, denied the rumours.

This time, however, Heechul's label Label SJ and Momo's agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the news, saying that the couple developed a romantic relationship out of a close senior-junior friendship in the entertainment industry.

Heechul, whose real name is Kim Hee-chul, debuted as part of Super Junior in 2005. He is also known for his candid nature and quick wit - making him a popular host and personality on South Korean variety shows, which idols often star in as guests. Super Junior now have 10 members.

Momo, whose full name is Momo Hirai, is a Japanese member of the nine-member Twice. The members were selected through a 2015 reality competition titled Sixteen and later debuted in the same year.

The couple reportedly became close after appearing together ina television show in 2017.

The news comes after Twice's leader Jihyo confirmed in August 2019 that she is dating singer Kang Daniel.

This is also the first time that Heechul, known to be low-profile about his romantic relationships, has ever confirmed that he is dating.

He and Momo have arguably the most star power among recent K-pop couples as both are from well-known and beloved idol groups.