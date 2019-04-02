Super Junior's Choi Siwon apologises again over death of businesswoman in 2017

SEOUL - Super Junior member Choi Siwon has apologised again for a past incident.

A businesswoman died in 2017 after she was bitten by a dog owned by his family, drawing flak from netizens.

The woman, who ran an upscale Korean restaurant, died of blood poisoning after the attack by a French bulldog, which was not on a leash.

Both Choi and his father apologised to her family, who lived in the same apartment complex as the Chois.

The incident prompted netizens to call on Choi to withdraw from TV shows despite the woman's sister saying that their family had forgiven him.

"We don't plan on taking any legal action. We don't want to be compensated. My sister's son is actually around the same age as Choi Siwon. They're both young. It's tragic that my sister died but I don't want to (ruin) the lives of these young people."

On Monday (April 1), Choi, 32, apologised again at a media event to promote his new drama My Fellow Citizens, reported portal Soompi.

Related Story Super Junior member Choi Siwon apologises after family dog bit restaurateur to death

It marks his first involvement in a major network drama in two years.

Eager not to reopen old wounds, he said on Monday: "I've realised that I have to be more careful and cautious when it comes to any past incidents. I am sincerely sorry for causing so many people so much concern."