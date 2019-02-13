Stephen Chow confirms a sequel to Kung Fu Hustle is in the works

SINGAPORE - Fifteen years after the release of hit martial arts comedy film Kung Fu Hustle, Hong Kong star Stephen Chow has confirmed that a sequel is in the works.

According to Apple Daily, Chow, 56, announced the news to fans at a promotional event for his latest film, The New King Of Comedy, on Sunday (Feb 10) in Guangzhou.

Rumours about a possible sequel to Kung Fu Hustle surfaced last year, but the Hong Kong actor-turned-director had not confirmed any reports till Sunday.

A Weibo fan account for Chow posted a clip of Chow's interaction with fans in Guangzhou on Monday.

In the clip, a fan is heard asking Chow in Mandarin if the rumours of Kung Fu Hustle 2 were true.

In response, Chow said in Mandarin: "Uh... yes. But it is not exactly Kung Fu Hustle 2, but it is similar."

"But it will not take place here, it is set in a foreign country," he continued, adding that the sequel will be set in modern times, and will have a similar direction as the original Kung Fu Hustle film.

When asked if he would be acting in the new film, Chow replied: "Can I? What do you think?"

His response was met with a resounding yes from the fans present, with one saying in Cantonese: "Yes, even in a calefare role." A calefare is someone who plays a minor role in a show.

Chow told fans in Cantonese that he cannot execute the fight scenes as well anymore, which was met with suggestions that he could be the one being beaten up.

"Maybe we can consider that," Chow said.

Chow's last major role onscreen was in the 2008 film CJ7, which he also directed.

In 2004, Kung Fu Hustle set a then new record for an opening weekend for a Chinese film in Singapore with a box office haul of $1.89 million.