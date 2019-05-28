Stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland light up the night in Bali

BALI - It was a starry night in the popular vacation spot of Bali, Indonesia, as actors Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth showed up for back-to-back red carpet fan events on Tuesday (May 27).

Over 300 fans waiting at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali welcomed the two stars with screams.

Holland, 22, appeared first and was generous with requests for photographs.

Hemsworth, 35, walked the red carpet after Holland and was spotted autographing posters and taking selfies with fans.

The stars, who were most recently seen together in Avengers: Endgame (2019), aligned as part of a press tour for separate movies set to be released by Sony Pictures.

Holland will reprise his role as the teenage superhero Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be in theatres in Singapore on July 2.

Holland, who said it was his "first time but not last time" in Bali, may have accidentally let slip a spoiler about the new movie.

Happening right now in Bali: @chrishemsworth on the comedic elements in his acting in the new @MenInBlack #MIBInternational pic.twitter.com/D1BDjRt5ea — Jan Lee (@JanLeeWrites) May 28, 2019

"Mysterio (a new character played by Jake Gyllenhaal) is actually my new best friend. We team up together to fight these Elemental creatures.

"Because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift," he said before stopping himself.

The Spider-Man lead, who has a reputation for unwittingly revealing spoilers, was quickly shushed by fans.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth will front Men In Black: International with Thor: Ragnarok (2017) co-star Tessa Thompson.

The comedy science-fiction franchise found success with three prior movies led by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The latest instalment will be released in Singapore on June 13.

Hemsworth said of his role as Agent H: "There's a sort of anti-establishment attitude to him. And with the MIB, it's very regimental and there are rules and regulations.

"So my character blurs the line a little bit."