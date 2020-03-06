StarHub offers all-in-one bundle with broadband, pay TV and Netflix

SINGAPORE - Local pay TV operator Starhub has teamed up with streaming entertainment provider Netflix to provide the all-in-one theHomeHub Plus bundle, which includes broadband, television entertainment and a Netflix subscription.

Available from March 6, theHomeHub Plus bundle comprises1Gbps fibre broadband, one StarHub Entertainment Pass and a Standard Netflix subscription, which lets customers stream TV shows and movies from Netflix on two devices at the same time.

Customers can stay tuned to their favourite sporting action and series on the go with the StarHub Go Streaming app assubscription included in theHomeHub Plus bundle.

StarHub Mobile postpaid customers will also be able to enjoy unlimited local data streaming on StarHub Go.

Customers can also switch between StarHub Entertainment and Netflix with ease on the StarHub set-top box with the dedicated Netflix channel (Channel 525).

TheHomeHub Plus bundle is available at $79.90 per month, with a 24-month contract.

The bundle comes with free service activation, installation and rental of the first set-top box.

As a launch promotion, customers who sign up for theHomeHub Plus now will receive a free additional Entertainment Pass for two years and enjoy cost savings of over $300 per year.

All existing Netflix subscribers can also sign up for theHomeHub Plus by nominating their existing Netflix account to enjoy the offer. Customers can also choose to upgrade to the Premium Netflix plan to simultaneously stream shows on up to four screens, for $4 more per month.

Singtel offers a direct billing service for Neflix, at Netflix's regular subscription rates.