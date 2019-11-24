StarHub Night Of Stars 2019: Celebs Yoga Lin and Kim Jae-wook in Singapore

SINGAPORE - About 20 Asian celebrities arrived at Marina Bay Sands on Sunday late afternoon (Nov 24) for this year's StarHub Night of Stars, which aims to celebrate the best of Asian entertainment on StarHub.

Fans, some with lighted placards and banners, arrived at the venue's Digital Light Canvas as early as 6am to reserve the best spots to get a glimpse of their favourite stars, such as Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin, and South Korean stars Kim Jae-wook and Park Min-young.

Taiwan-born host Dennis Nieh, Taiwanese host Lulu Huang and Taiwanese actress-host Kate Pang were the first to walk the green carpet at the venue's Digital Light Canvas.

Nieh rocked a colourful jacket and black bow tie, while Huang glowed in a simple, sleeveless light blue outfit.

Pang looked smart in a dark green pantsuit, paired with a sparkling necklace and earrings.

Hong Kong veteran actress Fung Bo Bo followed in an elegant all-black outfit with pokka dot heels, while Hong Kong actress Ali Lee looked stunning in an angelic white long-sleeved outfit.

Other stars included Hong Kong actress Natalie Tong, who appeared radiant in a sleeveless purple and black get-up, coupled with a pair of hoop earrings.

Eighteen awards are expected to be presented at the awards ceremony at the Sands Theatre later in the evening. This is the event's second edition.