Star Wars fans queue overnight for The Rise Of Skywalker advance Imax tickets

SINGAPORE - Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the grand finale of the decades-long Star Wars saga, will open in cinemas on Dec 19.

Advance ticket sales for the Imax screening on the opening weekend of Dec 19 to 22 begin on Thursday (Dec 5) at 7pm.

But enthusiastic fans were already queueing up on Wednesday, even before the barricades had been put up by Shaw Theatres Lido.

First in line at around 4pm on Tuesday was Mr Kumaravelan, a civil servant. He stayed outside the cinema for two nights and had friends standing in for him while he left for work during the day.

The 48-year-old recalls watching the first Star Wars movie at the old Odeon Cinema with his late father in 1977. He was six years old then and has been a fan ever since.

Mr Kumaravelan and the next two fans in line were also the first three in line for tickets to Star Wars: The Force Awakens when it premiered in 2015. The film introduced characters such as Rey, with whom the Force is strong, and dark warrior Kylo Ren.

"I need to see the movie first because Star Wars is such a popular franchise and there are bound to be spoilers popping up everywhere," said Mr Nicholas Ho, 37, an engineer. He was third in line when he arrived at 1pm on Wednesday.

"While the fan base has some burning questions, like what is Rey's heritage, or if Kylo Ren is redeemable, I am ready to just embrace the story," he added. "The magic of it is seeing how everything comes full circle."

The Imax Advance Ticket Bundle is available from 7pm to midnight on Dec 5. It includes a pair of 3D Imax tickets on the opening weekend (Dec 19 to 22) and a Medal of Bravery replica for $55.