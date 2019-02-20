Star Trek universe fast expanding with at least four new spin-offs

Los Angeles - Five decades after Captain Kirk and Mr Spock first appeared on television, the Star Trek universe continues to live long and prosper on the small screen.

Star Trek: Discovery, a series set a decade before the events of the original 1966 to 1969 show, was launched in 2017 - the first new Star Trek show in 12 years.

And it has been successful enough that several spin-offs are now in the works - including one revolving around actress Michelle Yeoh's Discovery character, another starring Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard from an earlier series, and at least two animated shows, one for adults and one for children.

Star Trek: Discovery creator Alex Kurtzman teased details of some of these new ventures while chatting with The Straits Times and other press at a recent gathering of television critics in Pasadena.

It turns out the idea to do a spin-off based on Philippa Georgiou - the starship captain Yeoh played as a recurring role on Star Trek: Discovery - came from the 56-year-old Malaysian actress herself, who also portrayed matriarch Eleanor Young in the hit romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

"In Season 1, Michelle came to me and said, 'Let's do a spin-off of this character.' And I took a minute (to think about it), because it was clearly such a brilliant idea, except the series hadn't aired yet so nobody knew what it was going to be.

"So the minute we became successful, we started that conversation," says Kurtzman, 45, who also co-wrote the films Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into The Darkness (2013).

What convinced him was not just Yeoh's performance in the main show, which received praise from critics and fans for, among other things, her decision to keep her Malaysian-Chinese accent for the character.

He saw that the spin-off would be a way to develop a narrative thread explored in Season 2 of the main series, Star Trek: Discovery, new episodes of which are now being released weekly on Netflix in Singapore.

In particular, the Yeoh spin-off will explore the role of a shady group of characters in the Star Trek canon known as Section 31, Kurtzman says.

"If you know Section 31, you know that by the time (the 1993 to 1999 TV series) Deep Space Nine comes around, they've gone underground and they are this mysterious organisation - there's nothing official about it."

But as Trekkies would have spotted from the trailers for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, Section 31 once had "a badge, and there's a ship and all these different things".

"So the question is: How do they get from here to there? What happened in that window of time between those two pivot points in Section 31's evolution?"

Kurtzman discloses that he and the writers are "breaking story" on the Yeoh series right now. "Our hope is that we will have a script in the next couple of months and then as soon as Discovery Season 3 is over, we're rolling right into that show."

Meanwhile, filming begins in about two months for the other big spin-off starring Stewart, he says.

The 78-year-old British actor will reprise his role as Captain Picard of the USS Enterprise from Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987 to 1994).

But Heather Kadin, an executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery, clarifies that this will not be a "sequel to The Next Generation" or a reunion of characters from that show. Rather, "it's the next chapter for Picard".

"We want to ground the show because that's very important to Patrick," she says of the as-yet-untitled series, which is due to debut in the United States later this year (2019).

There are also "a minimum of two" animated spin-offs in the pipeline, according to Kurtzman.

The ones that have already been announced are Star Trek: Lower Decks, a comedy series for adults told from the perspective of the support crew on one of the Starfleet's least important ships, and a show on the Nickelodeon channel for younger viewers.

Kurtzman says the main series and the spin-offs will link together only "peripherally", though.

This is because it is important that "each show offers a unique perspective", and "that it doesn't feel like you're getting the same thing from each one", he says.

"In that sense, each show has its own identity."

But he is confident that there is a big enough audience for it all.

"Thankfully, the universe is growing so fast and people are excited about it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 is on Netflix.