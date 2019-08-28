Star-studded concert featuring nostalgic songs to be held on Oct 27

SINGAPORE - If you love songs from the 1970s to 1990s, upcoming concert Yesterday Once More promises to get you humming and singing along.

The concert, which was announced on Wednesday (Aug 28), will bring together both fresh and familiar faces on the same stage to celebrate the songs of our yesteryears.

The starry line-up includes local entertainers Jack Neo, Mark Lee, Henry Thia, Marcus Chin, Suhaimi Yusof, P. Silvarajoo, Max Surin, Desmond Ng, Mei Xin, Richie Koh, Ryan Lian, Danny Lee, Tasha Low, Emiliano Cyrus, getai stars Wang Lei, Lee Pei Fen, Jason Chung, as well as xinyao luminaries Roy Li, Hong Shao Xuan and Pan Ying.

The show is organised by J Team Productions and mm2 Entertainment, and Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group is the official media partner

At a press conference on Wednesday (Aug 28), Mr Ng Say Yong, chief content officer at mm2 Entertainment, said: "This concert is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for many of us, featuring music from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. It will be an evening of fun and music for families.

"We are also encouraging the audience to sing along with the performers. It will be almost like a mass karaoke session."

Neo, founder of J Team Productions, who will also perform, added: "To perform at a concert is the dream of every artiste. And people who have seen (my movies) Long Long Time Ago and Long Long Time Ago 2 will know they feature many nostalgic songs which people have a strong connection to.

"We want a concert to bring back these old songs - in Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien - including xinyao and getai songs, and sing them together with everyone."

Fly entertainment artiste Suhaimi Yusof is expected to belt out the 1990 Mandarin hit Special Love For A Special You, originally sung by Taiwanese balladeer Sky Wu.

He recalls that he was a radio deejay when he first heard the song. "I kept listening to it. That is the only song I used to sing to my wife (even though) she also doesn't understand it."

Ticket sales open on Sept 4.

BOOK IT / YESTERDAY ONCE MORE

Where: Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 601 to 604

When: Oct 27

Admission: $38, $48, $68, $88 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)