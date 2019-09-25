ST Podcast: Jacob Batalon of Spider-Man; Far From Home says he was a 'troublemaker' in school

Jacob Batalon (left) of Spiderman joins The Straits Times on this episode of Life Chats, hosted by John Lui (right).
Life Chats Episode 10: Jacob Batalon of Spider-Man; Far From Home, says he was a "troublemaker" in school.

Synopsis:In this podcast series, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre, food, and more.

Jacob Batalon had a dramatic reaction when he was told he got the part of Ned Leeds, Peter Parker's best friend, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he talks about how he was a "troublemaker" when he was in an all-boys school in Hawaii. 

Produced by: John Lui

Edited by: Penelope Lee

