ST Podcast: Is Dark Phoenix the worst X-Men film?

Double Feature Movie Podcast: Just how bad is Dark Phoenix? Plus Keanu's cameo triumph

Double Feature focuses all its mental powers on Black Widow plot rumours, whether the final Fox X-Men film – Dark Phoenix – deserves such a critical kicking; and the best Netflix film in an age, Always Be My Maybe.

The show kicks off with Jonathan Roberts and The New Paper's Joanne Soh looking at who will be joining Scarlett Johansson in the first Marvel film of Phase 4.

Then at 1.45, it's time to venture into the world of screaming fanboys as we examine X-Men: Dark Phoenix. It's had some harsh reviews from critics and X-fans alike. But are the reviews justified?

Finally, at 14.00 we discuss Always Be My Maybe, the Ali Wong / Randall Park romcom that has possibly the greatest cameo known to man thanks to Keanu Reeves. It's a hit on Netflix, but would it work in cinemas?

