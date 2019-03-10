ST Podcast: Assassins, AI and alternate histories

Bookmark This! Ep 6: Assassins, AI and alternate histories
20:31 mins
Synopsis: A new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
This month, we take a stab at two new books in translation.
Korean novelist Kim Un-Su's offbeat thriller The Plotters is about a society of assassins who work out of a library.
Broken Stars is an anthology of cutting-edge Chinese science fiction by the likes of Liu Cixin, Xia Jia, Hao Jingfang and more, edited by Ken Liu.
Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li
Edited by: Adam Azlee
