ST Podcast: Assassins, AI and alternate histories

Bookmark This! Ep 6: Assassins, AI and alternate histories

20:31 mins

Synopsis: A new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

This month, we take a stab at two new books in translation.

Korean novelist Kim Un-Su's offbeat thriller The Plotters is about a society of assassins who work out of a library.

Broken Stars is an anthology of cutting-edge Chinese science fiction by the likes of Liu Cixin, Xia Jia, Hao Jingfang and more, edited by Ken Liu.

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li

Edited by: Adam Azlee

