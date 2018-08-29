ST Double Feature Movie Podcast: The good, bad and ugly of Crazy Rich Asians

Double Feature Movie Podcast: The good, bad & ugly of Crazy Rich Asians

Duration: A lavish 23 minutes

It's a film where Marina Bay Sands appears so often it should get top billing above Constance Wu and Henry Golding.

Crazy Rich Asians is here and Jonathan Roberts and The New Paper's Cheow Sue-Ann have a difference of opinion as they go through the good, the bad and the downright ugly of this hit film. Truly Singaporean spoilers included.

