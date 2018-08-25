South Korean top boyband BTS releases single with US rapper Nicki Minaj

American rapper Nicki Minaj is the latest in a line of American music artists to collaborate with South Korean hit boyband BTS.

On Friday (Aug 24), Minaj confirmed in her official Instagram account that she will feature in a special digital track - Idol - in the boyband's latest album Love Yourself: Answer.

The version of Idol featuring Minaj was released digitally on the same day. But as her version is special digital track, it is not included in the physical copy of Love Yourself: Answer, which features the seven-member boyband alone in the same track.

Minaj also confirmed in a comment that a music video of Idol featuring her will be released in a couple of days.

BTS' own version of Idol is already available on YouTube and has garnered 55 million views since its release on Friday, beating Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do, for the most number of views in 24 hours.

Minaj congratulated the septet on Saturday (Aug 25), posting a screenshot of the septet's three songs from their latest album - Idol, Idol (feat. Nicki Minaj) and Euphoria - taking the top three places in the United States' iTunes chart. The rapper said she is honoured to be part of the group's successful new album.

In recent years, the group has collaborated with several other American acts like The Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki.

According to news reports, BTS reached out to Minaj after completing the album and she agreed to be featured on one of their tracks.

Love Yourself: Answer is the third and final chapter in BTS' Love Yourself series after Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear. The success of the two albums propelled them to reach new levels of achievement when Love Yourself: Tear debuted first on the Billboard 200 music charts, a first for any K-pop act.

The group will also embark on a world tour starting from Saturday in Seoul, which will bring them to North America and Europe in the next two months.