South Korean film Parasite gets booster shot in nomination race for Best Picture Oscar

Talk that South Korean film Parasite could get a Best Picture Oscar nomination has grown louder.

On Wednesday (Dec 4), Bong Joon-ho's movie, which won the top prize at this year's Cannes film festival, was given a Special Award by the American Film Institute (AFI).

The institute was rolling out its list of top 10 movies for the year that include Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917, Martin Scorsese's crime drama The Irishman, psychological thriller Joker, comedy Knives Out and Quentin Tarantino's drama Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Comedy-drama The Farewell, which stars Crazy Rich Asians' Awkwafina, is also in the list of movies that celebrate the best in American cinema.

The awards will be given out on Jan 3.

Roma, which got a Special Award from the AFI last year, went on to bag a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

The film from Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron missed out on that prize, but won the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film, a prize which Parasite is strongly tipped to land.