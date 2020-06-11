South Korean celebrity couple Yoon Kye Sang and Lee Ha Nui split after seven years of dating

SEOUL - South Korean celebrity couple Yoon Kye Sang (Chocolate, 2019-2020) and Lee Ha Nui (The Fiery Priest, 2019) have called it quits after seven years of dating, according to South Korean pop culture website, Koreaboo.

According to a report by Korean media outlet News1, friends of the pair were aware of the breakup. The two had been dating since 2013, and quickly became one of South Korea's most loved couples.

A statement from Saram Entertainment, which represented both Yoon Kye Sang and Lee Ha Nui, said: "The two have recently decided to end their relationship and remain colleagues. We would like to ask for your support for both of them in the future."

Currently, Lee, 37 is preparing for her overseas activities and is now in talks for upcoming film appearances.

Yoon, 41, will be leaving the agency, according to Korean entertainment outlet, Soompi.

A statement by Saram Entertainment read: "We have decided to end our contract with Yoon Kye Sang. We reached this decision after a lengthy discussion, with both sides coming to a settlement. Yoon Kye Sang plans on taking time to rest for the time being. We would like to thank him for being a part of our agency for such a long time."

Yoon is currently preparing for the release of his film Fluid Renegades.