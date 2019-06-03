South Korean boyband BTS join premier league, with two concerts in Wembley

South Korean boyband BTS have joined the premier league in Britain.
Performing on Saturday (June 1) before a 60,000-strong crowd in London's Wembley Stadium, they proved they were a match for any of the world's musical giants.
BTS, in the first of two sold-out gigs, scored with 24 songs, including winners from new album Map Of The Soul: Persona.
Before kicking off the first show, with the second on Sunday (June 2), band member Suga told reporters: "As a singer, there are some dream stages. Since I was young, when I watched (British rockers) Queen at (charity show) Live Aid, I have dreamed of performing here.
"I couldn't sleep last night, thinking that I am performing at Wembley."
Saturday's gig over 21/2 hours was livestreamed globally.
"You guys always had the greatest artists, historically, in the music industry - Beatles, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Adele. So Britain was like the big, big wall to me," singer RM told the crowd.
"But tonight, we and you guys broke the wall."
The BBC reported that the two concerts represented a promotion for BTS to the premier league, since they had performed at the smaller O2 Arena in London just eight months earlier.