South Korean box office smash hit Along With The Gods to get more sequels

South Korean smash hit series Along With The Gods will be returning to the big screen with parts three and four following the success of its first two films.

Producers of the film confirmed on Saturday (Aug 11) that the movie will be gaining new sequels with parts three and four by director Kim Yong-hwa, who directed the first two movies. Its stars such as Ha Jung-woo and Ju Ji-hoon will also return to their roles.

The film, which is based on a Korean web comic, features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Ma Dong-seok who found new levels of fame with his role in another runaway hit - 2016's zombie film Train To Busan.

The first instalment of the epic fantasy series - Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds - which was released last year, became the second most-viewed film in Korea and attracted some 14 million viewers.

The film follows the journey of three afterlife guardians who are trying to guide a firefighter who died in the line of duty, played by Cha Tae-hyun, through seven trials of the afterlife in 49 days in the hopes of gaining reincarnation.

Its sequel, Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days, premiered in Korea on Aug 1 and instantly broke records.

According to Yonhap News, the sequel attracted more than one million viewers on five consecutive days and set a record for most sales in one day, when 1.46 million people in Korea saw it on Aug 4, the first weekend following its release. The previous record was held by Avengers: Infinity War at 1.33 million.

The sequel will be screened in Singapore on Aug 22.