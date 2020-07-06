South Korean actress Son Ye-jin in talks to star in Hollywood movie The Cross

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is set to make her debut in Hollywood with an upcoming film tentatively titled The Cross.

According to an official from Son's agency MS Team Entertainment on Monday (July 6), the actress has given consideration to the film and is undergoing negotiations over details. While stating the actress will likely star in the film, the official was cautious to confirm the decision as of now.

The official also stated Son will play the film's lead female role - a non-Korean - and is expected to speak English throughout the film. Australian actor Sam Worthington, from films Avatar (2009) and Clash of Titans (2010), will play Son's counterpart in the film, according to reports from local media.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Sun-kyun, from Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), may also make his first advance into Hollywood in the same film. Lee's agency HODU&U Entertainment said that Lee, 45, has been offered a role in the film and is currently considering the offer.

Coming from New Zealand director-screenwriter Andrew Niccol of Gattaca (1997) and Good Kill (2015), The Cross will be another sci-fi flick from the filmmaker, casting a commentary over social division. The film, slated to kick-off production early next year, will include scenes that will be shot in South Korea.

Son, 38, made her debut on television in the series Delicious Proposal in 2001, and went on to star in veteran filmmaker Im Kwon-taek's film Painted Fire (2002) and play lead roles in award-winning romance flicks Classic (2003) and A Moment to Remember (2004).

The actress has been active in both film and television and recently starred in the smash-hit tvN series Crash Landing on You with actor Hyun Bin.