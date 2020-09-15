South Korean actress Oh In-hye dies in suspected suicide

South Korean actress Oh In-hye has died on Monday (Sept 14) after she was found unconscious in her home in Incheon earlier in the day.

According to news outlet Dispatch, the 36-year-old was found in a critical condition at about 5am on Monday. She was found unresponsive by an acquaintance, who then called the police and emergency services.

Oh received CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and other emergency procedures before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where her breathing and pulse reportedly stabilised, according to The Korea Herald.

However, she did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead later in the day.

The South Korean police are investigating the case as suicide.

A private funeral service will be held at the Inha University Hospital in Incheon, with her funeral to be held on Wednesday.

Oh debuted with the film Sin Of A Family in 2011 and has acted in other movies such as Red Vacance Black Wedding (2011) and A Journey With Korean Masters (2013).

She grabbed headlines during the Busan International Film Festival in 2011 when she wore a revealing dress on the red carpet.