South Korean actor So Ji-sub, 42, marries TV presenter Cho Eun-jung, 26

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean Actor So Ji-sub and former TV presenter Cho Eun-jung have tied the knot, So's agency, 51k, said on Tuesday (April 7).

According to the agency, the 42-year-old actor and his girlfriend of two years registered their marriage on Tuesday and are now officially husband and wife.

"In respect of the couple's wish to cherish their happiest and most important moment quietly, the wedding ceremony will be held in private with only family members present," the agency said in a statement.

"To contribute a small comfort in this difficult time for everyone, So and Cho have decided to donate 50 billion won to Good Neighbours and provide tablet computers and smart devices to children who lack educational support."

So met his 26-year-old wife in February 2018 when he appeared on a television show hosted by Cho to promote the film Be With You (2018). The two officially confirmed their relationship in May last year.

So debuted in 1995 as a model and started his acting career the following year on the MBC drama Three Guys And Three Girls (1996). He gained popularity through hit TV series I'm Sorry, I Love You (2004) and Master's Sun (2013). His most recent works include the 2018 television drama My Secret Terrius and the film Be With You. So is now the CEO of 51K, an entertainment agency he established in 2009.

Cho made her screen debut in 2014 as a reporter for TV game channel OGN. The dancer-turned-reporter has reportedly suspended broadcasting work since the summer of 2018 to continue her education.