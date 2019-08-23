Singtel to bring TVB channels to customers for the first time

SINGAPORE - Fans of Cantonese entertainment will now have more options on Singtel offerings as the telco will be bringing channels from TVB, the leading broadcaster in Hong Kong, to its services for the first time.

TVB Jade (Channel 511) and TVB Xing He (Channel 517) will launch with a free preview from Sept 9 to Oct 8.

Local viewers will experience the same TVB Jade as Hong Kong viewers, with its full slate of dramas and variety programmes available in original Cantonese audio.

TVB Jade is part of Singtel TV's new Canto add-on pack, available at the launch special of

$0.90 monthly, discounted from the regular price of $4.90. TVB Xing He will be added to Jingxuan packs at no extra charge. A Jingxuan starter pack costs $29.90 per month.

Customers can sign up for the new Canto add-on pack from Friday (Aug 23) via Singtel. The Canto pack also includes cHK Cantonese video-on-demand service offering Hong Kong movies, variety and drama. Existing subscribers of cHK (Channel 510) will enjoy TVB Jade channel at no additional cost.

Currently, TVB channels are available on StarHub.

Related Story TVB shoots for the stars, pulling all stops to draw eyeballs

Related Story Which TV services best suit your needs?

Upcoming dramas on TVB Jade include Agent C9 starring Kenneth Ma, Death By Zero led by Wayne Lai and Moses Chan and a variety series Do Did Eat hosted by Carol Cheng. On TVB Xing He, fans can relive classic favourites such as To Catch the Uncatchable (2004) starring Dayo Wong and Ada Choi and 2011's Only You with Kevin Cheng and Kristal Tin.

TVB's streaming service - the TVB Anywhere app - will also be added to Singtel Cast, Singtel's video streaming platform, later this year.

Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of consumer Singapore, Singtel, says TVB is "a welcome addition to the Singtel TV family".

Mr Mark Lee, executive director and group CEO of TVB says: "For many years, our viewers in Singapore have enjoyed our shows, and with this partnership, we look forward to elevating our fans' engagement and experiences to the next level."