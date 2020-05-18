Singers Ramli Sarip, Taufik Batisah, Hady Mirza and more in front-line workers music tribute

SINGAPORE - Veteran singer-songwriter Ramli Sarip and Singapore Idol winners Taufik Batisah and Hady Mirza have teamed up with 23 other prominent musicians from the Singapore Malay music industry for a music video tribute to front-line workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the artists filmed and recorded their parts remotely for a piano ballad rendition of Hilang Gelap Terbitlah Terang (Darkness Disappears, Light Rises), a song originally released in 1981 by Ramli's old band, pioneering rock outfit Sweet Charity.

The all-star line-up also features singers Imran Ajmain, Sufi Rashid, Singapore Idol finalist Sylvia Ratonel, singer-actors Jeff Catz and Fauzie Laily, as well as Jive Talkin' guitarist Addy Cradle.

Ramli, who sang the first line in the song, praised front-line workers in a Facebook post accompanying the music video.

"A 'thank you' alone feels inadequate," he wrote in Malay, acknowledging the "great efforts and services of the front-liners who risk their lives for the benefit of the community and the nation".

"You are our inspiration, the true heroes and heroines of Singapore."

The video includes English translations of the Malay lyrics, which includes lines such as "this pride I have in my heart, this reality is never a dream".

The project was headed by two artists who also appear in the video, singer Nana Karia and singer-composer Riduan Yusoff.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Aminspoke briefly at the start of the video, describing the song as a "special contribution from the music and arts fraternity for the community".

In his Facebook post accompanying the video, he wrote that the video was "a message of unity, love and hope" and a way to "thank our Covid-19 front-line team".