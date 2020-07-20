Singer Shila Amzah holding free livestream concert on July 24

SINGAPORE - Award-winning singer-songwriter Shila Amzah, best known as the first Malaysian artist to break into the Chinese music market, is set to perform a free livestream concert on July 24.

Part of her Live From Home Virtual Tour, the show will be streamed on concert organiser Live Nation's new Live From Home virtual music hub, billed as a place where fans can enjoy livestreams, artist content, new music and more from around the globe.

Fans can watch it on various Live Nation regional social media channels, including on YouTube.

The 29-year-old, who sings in 10 different languages, first gained popularity in the region after winning the inaugural season of Chinese reality television singing competition Asian Wave in 2012. The hijab-wearing artist beat more than 20 contestants from across Asia, including Singapore, South Korea and China.

In 2014, she came in third in I Am A Singer, another Chinese singing competition in which she sang Mandarin ballads such as Wang Leehom's Forever Love and Aska Yang's Onion.

She picked up the Best Female Stage Performer Award at the 15th Global Chinese Music Awards the following year.

The daughter of popular 1980s Malaysian singer ND Lala has performed several times in Singapore, including at the 2014 edition of regional music festival Skechers Sundown Festival.