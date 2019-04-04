Singer Roy Kim to return to South Korea for police questioning over sex-video scandal

SEOUL - The K-pop scandal has put another artist in hot water.

Singer Roy Kim will return to South Korea as soon as possible to undergo police questioning over an allegation that he was among artistes with whom singer Jung Joon-young reportedly shared videos of women in sex acts.

Jung is under arrest for that alleged activity.

"Roy Kim is currently studying in the United States but (he is) in the process of arranging a schedule to come back to be questioned at the earliest time possible," Yonhap cited his agency Stone Music Entertainment as saying.

Kim and Jung took part in an idol show called Superstar K in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kangin, a member of boyband Super Junior, has revealed that he was part of the chatroom used by Jung to distribute videos.

But his agency stated that he had no knowledge, or memories, of any illicit behaviour committed by chatroom members.