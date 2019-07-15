Singer Pink slammed for letting her two children run through Holocaust Memorial

Pink has seen red once again.

Slammed previously for posting a photo of her son which exposed his genitalia because he was not wearing diapers, the singer now has to angrily bat away yet another criticism of her parenting methods.

Pink, 39, recently posted a photograph that showed her two kids - daughter Willow, eight, and Jameson, two - running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin in Germany.

It was deemed by some netizens as unsuitable behaviour in a place devoted to a serious topic - the persecution of Jews by German leader Adolf Hitler in World War II.

But Pink does not agree.

"The very person who constructed this (memorial) believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death.

"Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves," she posted.

Some fans have come to her defence, noting that even the victims of the holocaust would not want children to be deadly quiet at the site of the memorial.

Indeed, Peter Eisenman, the American architect who designed the memorial, has told the BBC that people are free to do anything they like at the place.

"They've been sunbathing, they've been having lunch there and I think that's fine.

"A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground," he noted.