Singer Michael Buble's wife defends him against accusations of abusive behaviour

Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, 32, is defending her Canadian singer husband Michael Buble, 44, after he came under fire for exhibiting what some fans say is abusive behaviour towards her.

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast from their home, Buble is seen elbowing Lopilato in her side after she speaks over him. After she apologises, he throws his arm around her and pulls her into an aggressive-looking embrace.

While the actress thanked fans for their concern, she was quick to defend their marriage.

She said in a statement on Instagram on Monday (April 13), which was translated from Spanish to English by Spanish tabloid Hola!: "While we are in the middle of a pandemic... we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family and after all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over."

The couple met on the set of Buble's music video Haven't Met You Yet in 2009 and got married in 2011.

They have three children, six-year-old Noah, three-year-old Elias and seven-month-old Vida.

After continued concern from followers, she issued a second statement in Spanish via another Instagram Live broadcast, with Buble standing behind her. "It's very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women who are going through it."

The singer himself has yet to address the controversy.

Buble, best known for songs like Feeling Good and Home, returned to social media after a long hiatus, when his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer at the age of three in 2016.

When Noah was given the all-clear in 2017, Buble steered clear of social media until recently, becoming more active on platforms like Instagram, sharing workouts and recipes while in isolation.

He told ET Canada last month that the coronavirus crisis inspired him to return "because (social media) can be a great voice for good".