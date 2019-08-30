Singer Lay Zhang's mother slams netizens who put up his name for organ donation

Singer Lay Zhang's mother is on the warpath.

She is warning trouble-makers not to harass her family after Zhang, 27, who is part of Korean boy band EXO, got some criticism for his pro-Beijing views.

Posting on Weibo, she issued a warning, saying: "I'm not afraid of you. Loving your country and loving your home is the basic principle for every Chinese, we only do what we should do.

"We don't want praise but don't try to frighten me either."

Some netizens, upset over Zhang's support of the police's handling of pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, have posted personal details of his family members.

They even signed him up for organ donation, an act which his mother slammed as shameful.

"The act of organ donation is very noble. How can someone use this to vent their personal anger?"

Zhang also drew attention recently when he cut ties with Korean conglomerate Samsung.

The move came after it offered separate language options for users in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China on its website.

The three were described as choices in a list of countries or regions.